Friday kicked off the busy stretch, with 87,000 travelers expected to pass through the airport each day.

For some passengers, the start of the holiday rush came with a little extra anxiety after a nationwide ground stop disrupted flights just one week earlier.

This Friday, San Diego International Airport also issued a brief ground stop because of airport volume, adding to concerns for travelers hoping to avoid delays on their way to Thanksgiving destinations.

Claire Anderson, who was traveling to New Jersey, said her grandson called her during last week's nationwide ground stop after hearing about the disruption.

"Oh, did you hear what's happening? The planes are all stopping. I'm afraid you're not going to be able to get home," Anderson recalled him saying.

The nationwide ground stop was lifted hours after it was issued, but the disruption remained fresh in the minds of some holiday travelers.

Donna Keefover, who was traveling from Phoenix, said a friend who works for American Airlines experienced the impact firsthand.

"It was a nightmare," Keefover said. "He worked 18 hours one day because of it."

Other passengers arrived at the airport prepared for the possibility of long lines and delays.

"I was a little worried," said Zach Kinzler, who was traveling to Montana for Thanksgiving. "I thought the lines were going to be really long here, but I don't know. We'll see what happens."

Nearly 1 million passengers are expected to travel through San Diego International Airport during the 11-day Thanksgiving travel period, with the Sunday after Thanksgiving expected to be the busiest day.

Still, several travelers said they were trying not to let the uncertainty ruin their holiday plans.

"It is what it is. We'll get home," Keefover said. "I'm blessed that we got to come out here today."

Others found their own ways to pass the time.

Simon Kinzler, also traveling to Montana for Thanksgiving, brought along his mandolin.

"It's nice. It's kind of fun," he said, adding that during stops at Salt Lake City International Airport, he has sometimes played along with travelers using the airport's piano.

For travelers looking to avoid expensive rideshares or asking friends and family for a ride to the airport, the San Diego Flyer provides free transportation between the Old Town Transit Center and San Diego International Airport. The shuttle runs approximately every 30 minutes.

