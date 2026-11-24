SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Grocery stores will be busy this week as families check off their Thanksgiving shopping lists — and many are finding the cost of the holiday feast has climbed.

The price of Thanksgiving dinner is more expensive this year, up 6% on average across the country, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

"My turkey was a lot more expensive than normal," said Bridgette Martens.

She came to Jensen's Foods in Point Loma on Monday to pick up some other items for the holiday spread.

"I have to have my heavy whipping cream, my purple sweet potatoes," Martens said.

Adam Zack, the owner of Jensen's Foods, said he kept the price of turkeys at his store the same for customers.

He said his big turkey dinner — which comes with all the fixings, including green beans, gravy, stuffing and mashed potatoes — went up $20 since last year.

"Just because of the ingredients in it have gone up," Zack said.

Some customers told ABC 10News they don't mind spending the extra money for the holiday. It's on all the other days when they're changing habits to save.

"I mean, we've been trying to eat out a little less just because that's one thing that can get expensive real quickly," said Brian Lechner.

Because doing Thanksgiving the right way, he said, is priceless.

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