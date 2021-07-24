Suspect dies after pursuit ends in Talmadge officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person is dead after a pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting in Talmadge.

San Diego Police told ABC 10News that officers responded to the 5900 block of El Cajon Blvd. over reports of a shooting just before 9 p.m. on Friday. A police ABLE helicopter overhead spotted the suspected car in the incident and began to follow it.

An SDPD patrol car followed the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop in the 5300 block of El Cajon Blvd., according to SDPD. That's when police said four suspects fled from the vehicle, including one suspect who was armed.

A foot pursuit ensued, during which shots were fired and a suspect was struck and killed, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what events during the foot chase led to the shooting.

Three other suspects were taken into custody. No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

SDPD Homicide Detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

City News Service contributed to this article.