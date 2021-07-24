San Diego Police investigating shooting near Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police officers were called to the area near Belmont Park late Friday after a reported shooting in the area.

San Diego Police said just after 5 p.m., four to five gunshots were heard at Belmont Park in the 3100 block of Mission Blvd., prompting nearby visitors to run from the area.

Police said no victims were immediately located, but a suspect was being sought, who was described as a white male in his 30s, and wearing grey clothing.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot in the north parking lot near the amusement park.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police.

