Search for San Diego County's new Chief Administrative Officer paused

San Diego County Board Of Supervisors Hold Transparency Committee on Tuesday Evening.
ABC 10News
FILE PHOTO: The public asks questions of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors during a transparency committee meeting.
San Diego County Board Of Supervisors Hold Transparency Committee on Tuesday Evening.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 16:18:37-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The search for San Diego County's new Chief Administrative Officer has been put on pause, according to a joint-statement from Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas and Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer.

The decision was made in wake of the unanimous no-confidence vote against embattled District Four Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

In their statement, Vargas and Lawson-Remer say no vote on a new CAO should happen until District Four has representation on the board.

You can read the full statement below:

"Our leadership has gone through an extensive search for a new Chief Administrative Officer and this process has been thorough and yielded outstanding candidates. However, due to recent events, we must pause this process to ensure fair representation for ALL San Diego County residents.

As Chair and Vice Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, we are announcing a pause on the hiring process of the new CAO, to ensure that all San Diego County residents are fairly represented in the process. No vote should be taken until District 4 has representation on this board to make the final decision on who will lead the County."

Our Team 10 investigators asked if a pause on the search means the process will start over or pick up where it left off.

 The offices of Vargas and Lawson-Remer would not elaborate, releasing a statement reiterating the pause “as [they] focus on representation for District 4.”

A representative said both offices “cannot comment on closed session personnel matters.”

