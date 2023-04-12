People who live in Supervisor Fletcher's district react to board's no-confidence vote

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - People who live in the district that San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher represents are reacting to the Board of Supervisors' unanimous vote Tuesday of "no-confidence" in Fletcher.

The board also wants Fletcher to resign immediately.

The fourth district is 101 square miles and is the most ethnically diverse district in the county.

It includes areas like Lemon Grove and La Mesa, to more central neighborhoods in San Diego like North Park and Balboa Park, and other communities like Mid-City, Spring Valley, and Rancho San Diego.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher's biography says he's guided by the values of service and family.

He was first elected to the county board of supervisors in 2018. He went on to become the county's first democratic chair in more than thirty years.

Fletcher was a controversial figure long before the sexual assault and harassment allegations surfaced.

Business owners like Lou Uridel blasted Fletcher during Tuesday's meeting for the way he handled the pandemic.

"When Nathan Fletcher said he was stepping down and his sole reason for doing this was for the best interest of his family. When I opened my gym in May of 2020, I did it for the best interest of my family, I got arrested for it," said Uridel.

A few dozen people demanded Fletcher's immediate resignation at Tuesday's board meeting, but the district is home to more than 675,000 people.

Reactions to the scandal are as diverse as the neighborhoods Fletcher represents.

"The allegations are pretty awful," said Steve Lieber, who worries though about a lack of representation for District 4.

"If he can do his job effectively that's a big if. I think they could probably wait a little while rather than demand it today," said Lieber.

Before the allegations, he was a Fletcher supporter.

"I think he was doing a great job, especially during the pandemic, that's why I am very disappointed. There's a lot of people who share my views, we are really let down," said Lieber.

Others say Fletcher's resignation is better late than not at all.

"He's saving the taxpayers the trouble of having to recall him so it's a good thing to do," said Oscar Duarte.

Fletcher previously announced that he will resign on May 15th.