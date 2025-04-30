San Diego's parking problem is 'about to get worse,' a report says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new 12-page report from the San Diego County Grand Jury warns the City of San Diego's parking problems "are about to get worse" if the city leaders don't make several adjustments to current policies.

“It's an emotional issue for people and it affects quality of life," said James Tuck, foreperson for the County Grand Jury.

It's a feeling many people might relate to. The search for a parking spot, the shock at the cost and the frustration that follows.

At least, that was the case for some people ABC 10News tracked down outside of Petco Park before Tuesday's Padres game.

“It was a mess. Downtown’s always a mess. Parking was hard," said Patrick Graham, with his wife, Robyn, and their two kids by their side.

Robyn said they finally found parking near 11th St. and Market St., but it wasn't cheap.

“We drove from Oceanside," Robyn said. "So it took us over two hours to get here, and we paid $45 for parking.”

“Does a price like that ever almost scare you away from having this experience with your family?” ABC 10News asked.

“Of course," Robyn said.

If the Graham family's been watching ABC 10News, they would've seen our reports about the city's recent parking efforts.

That's why ABC 10News spoke with Tuck on Tuesday, when the County Grand Jury released a report calling on the city to make some changes.

"We're not creating more parking, we're just creating more ways for the city to create revenue for the parking," Tuck said.

4 24 25 Parking Meters Final Approval by Pat Mueller

One of the changes came at the end of January. ABC 10News covered the day City Councilmembers voted to double the rates of parking meters to $2.50 an hour, which they said would generate an additional $4 million before the fiscal year comes to a close on June 30, 2025.

"That's often been touted by the mayor and city council as a way to cover the shortfall for the city and in terms of its budget," Tuck said.

However, the report points to a 2017 memorandum from the City Attorney that said parking fees "cannot be levied for general revenue purposes" and must only be used "for traffic-related purposes."

In other words, any money brought in from parking fees cannot be used toward the $258 million deficit.

The Grand Jury did make the following recommendations:



Disband CPDs (Community Parking Districts)

Improve and standardize signage related to metered public parking

Require privately-owned commercial parking lots to prominently display their parking fees

Ensure Petco Park complies with special event signage standards regarding parking

Assure that parking meter revenues are properly utilized and publish all parking meter revenue collection and spending

The city has 90 days to respond to the report.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.