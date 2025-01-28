Parking meter rates double in San Diego

In the City of San Diego, many people walk, bike, or take public transportation.

But lots of them drive and park- hardly for free.

And now at double the price.

Residents and tourists alike can expect to pay $2.50 an hour for parking meters in the City of San Diego, thanks to a city council decision on Monday.

With this increase, about $4 million is expected in new revenue for the rest of the fiscal year.

That will go to the Community Parking District and General Fund.

Many local unions like the idea, but not everyone wants the extra money out of their pocket.

“I have to be honest, I'm very torn on this proposal. The fact of the matter is, that many of my constituents will not be able to afford to pay parking rates that have been doubled. With this proposal, we're telling people in District 8 that when they plan to take a trip to downtown or Pacific Beach with their family, that we now expect them to pay twice as much to park their car. That alone could make them rethink that trip and simply stay home,” said Councilmember Vivian Moreno.

“They are forced often to run out every 2 minutes and, and put more money in the meter lest they have their cars towed away,” said Kathleen Lippett.

More money. That sounds familiar.

Just one month ago, ABC 10News reported about the SDG&E rate increases.

The company cited modernization as a factor and told 10News in a statement:

"We believe this decision strikes the right balance, allowing SDG&E to more affordably provide the service our customers deserve and expect."

Not to mention some of the highest rent in the nation- Zillow’s latest numbers show the median rent hovering at $3,095 per month for a two-bedroom property.

But according to officials, forking out the extra cash for parking will make more than $9 million for the city in 2026.