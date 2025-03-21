Parking rules in San Diego could get a major overhaul

Parking rules in the City of San Diego could be getting a major overhaul. The proposal looks at parking prices, parking times, and even parking on Sundays.

In North Park, parking can be challenging.

"Sometimes I get here, I get lucky, other times, I'm like searching around for like five, ten minutes and I have to like do a nice five minute walk back to my house," said Michael Curtis. He's lived, and parked, in North Park for the past year.

He's one of many residents and business owners who've struggled with parking.

"We're blessed to have 12 parking spots in our store, and I have people offer me money to park here, even overnight because they cannot find parking overnight," said Nash Sabaga, the owner of Adams Avenue Wine and Spirits. "So the parking situation is really critical on Adams Avenue. There's probably even parking, plus there's all these constructions everywhere."

While the current parking situation is a concern, they're even more worried about potential changes that could be on the way.

On Thursday, the city's transportation and infrastructure committee approved a proposal that takes aim at parking rates, meters, special events, and free Sunday parking.

It also looks at how meter funds are spent by each district.

While some are on-board with the plan and believe the city's growing demand for parking needs a big change, others aren't so sure.

The lone vote - Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert, brought up Balboa Park, and the need to offer people an easy place to park and enjoy one of the city's main attractions.

"Balboa Park is not necessarily designed to be metered parking because we are asking people to invest a lot of money in day-long experiences," said von Wilpert during the committee meeting.

No changes are being made for now. We're told it could be months before the proposal is taken up by the full council.