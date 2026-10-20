San Diego's Midway Rising project clears key hurdle, advancing to full City Council vote this fall

MIDWAY DISTRICT (KGTV) — The Midway Rising project has one final hoop to jump through after years of delays and legal challenges.

On Friday, the San Diego City Council's Land Use and Housing Committee unanimously voted to advance the project to the full City Council, which is expected to take it up this fall. The committee's approval marks a major step forward for a redevelopment that would transform the entire area around the current Pechanga Arena with more housing, more entertainment and more restaurants.

First proposed in 2021, the Midway Rising project aims to redevelop the 48-acre property where the Pechanga Arena stands.

"The 2,000 record-setting affordable homes, a new 16,000-seat arena to replace the existing sports arena that stands there today," Jeff Meyer said.

Meyer, a spokesperson for Midway Rising, said the project also includes significant retail and green space.

"130,000 square feet of, of mixed-use retail district, 14.5 acres of parks and open space," Meyer said.

The project has faced lawsuits and concerns from residents over its environmental impact, preventing it from moving forward until state lawmakers stepped in.

"What Senate Bill 344 really does is it provides certainty and the ability for this project to move forward," Meyer said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom approved California Environmental Quality Act reforms in September, allowing the city to rely on its existing environmental impact report for the project.

"It recognizes that we have a completed EIR with binding mitigation within it, uh, that fully satisfies all requirements under CEQA," Meyer said.

Concerns have also been raised about the project building above the district's 30-foot height limit. But Midway Rising says California's density bonus law allows it to build taller in exchange for committing to 2,000 affordable homes.

"We have the ability to build both the 2,000 record-setting affordable homes and the 2,254 additional market-rate homes, our brand new entertainment venue, 14.5 acres of parks and open space where none exist," Meyer said.

The council still needs to approve the lease agreement and certify the environmental report before the project can proceed.

"So upon approval of that lease agreement and upon certification of the EIR by city council, uh, we have the ability to move this project forward next year with shovels in the ground by the end of 2027," Meyer said.

If things move forward, don't expect change overnight. The project could take 10 to 20 years and would happen in phases.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

