San Diego's first Black firefighter dies at 100

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's first Black firefighter, Alwin Benjamin Holman, has died just months after celebrating his 100th birthday, the San Diego City Fire Fighters Union announced Thursday night.
Born in Illinois, Holman came to San Diego through the Navy, later joining the San Diego Fire Department in 1951.
Holman rose through the ranks to become the first Black firefighter in San Diego to be named deputy chief.
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ABC 10News spoke to Holman on his 100th birthday. Asked about the people he served throughout his career, Holman replied with humility.
"I can't count them. I can't count them because it's, it's, uh, it's not very unlimited people that I've helped, and not just me, but the crew on the fire, uh, the fire station where I was stationed," he said.
Read the full statement from the union below:
Benny was more than a colleague; he was a trailblazer, a mentor, and a man whose life changed the course of our fire department forever. Benny was our Jackie Robinson. He was the first to break the color barrier in our department when he was assigned to Station 14. That was not just a station transfer, it was a statement. Benny did it with grace, dignity, and courage, facing challenges that many of us cannot imagine. His actions didn’t just pave the way for others; they created the foundation on which all of us stand today.
Benny was a great firefighter, a great deputy chief, and an extraordinary human being. His legacy is not just in the ranks he held or the firehouse he served it’s in the respect, dignity, and hope he instilled in all of us. Because of him, we can dream bigger, serve better, and honor the values of courage, brotherhood, and service.