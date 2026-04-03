San Diego's first Black firefighter dies at 100

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's first Black firefighter, Alwin Benjamin Holman, has died just months after celebrating his 100th birthday, the San Diego City Fire Fighters Union announced Thursday night.

Born in Illinois, Holman came to San Diego through the Navy, later joining the San Diego Fire Department in 1951.

Holman rose through the ranks to become the first Black firefighter in San Diego to be named deputy chief.

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ABC 10News spoke to Holman on his 100th birthday. Asked about the people he served throughout his career, Holman replied with humility.

"I can't count them. I can't count them because it's, it's, uh, it's not very unlimited people that I've helped, and not just me, but the crew on the fire, uh, the fire station where I was stationed," he said.

Read the full statement from the union below: