San Diego's first Black firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

Alwin Benjamin Holman, known as Ben, made history in 1951 when he became the first Black firefighter in San Diego. Today, he's celebrating his 100th birthday, marking a century of life that includes 32 years of dedicated service to the San Diego Fire Department.

Born in Alton, Illinois, Ben came to San Diego through his service with the Navy. When he joined the fire department in 1951, he was assigned to an all-white fire station, breaking barriers in a segregated era.

Ben's groundbreaking career didn't stop there. He went on to become the first Black firefighter in San Diego to achieve the rank of deputy chief, paving the way for future generations of diverse firefighters.

When asked about the countless people he's served throughout his career, Ben remains humble about his impact.

"I can't count them. I can't count them because it's, it's, uh, it's not very unlimited people that I've helped, and not just me, but the crew on the fire, uh, the fire station where I was stationed," Ben said.

His legacy extends far beyond the fires he fought and lives he saved. According to those who know his story, Ben's influence reaches across all communities.

"The man is a game changer. Uh, there's a lot of people standing on his shoulders, uh, not just African American, but all people of color and women because he opened that, he helped open that door," Malbrough said.

Malbrough compared Ben to Jackie Robinson, calling him the Jackie Robinson of the San Diego Fire Department for his role in breaking down racial barriers in public service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

