ALLIED GARDENS (KGTV) — San Diego Unified students may soon need to complete a safety course and obtain a district-issued permit to keep their bikes on campus, under new e-bike rules set to begin in January. The district says the new rules aim to educate students about the dangers of e-bikes and keep them safe.

Under the new rules, San Diego Unified would also require students to walk their e-bikes on and off campus during the early morning and afternoon rush, when sidewalks can be crowded. Students would not be allowed to charge their batteries at school.

Both the course and the permit would be free. The district also plans to provide free helmets to students.

"I want every family to have peace of mind knowing we're doing everything we can to protect their children," San Diego Unified Board of Trustee Shana Hazan said. "Our goal is simple: safer students, safer streets, and making sure every child gets home safely".

San Diego Unified is modeling the idea on Lewis Middle School, which introduced its own e-bike rules last spring after seeing an influx of students using e-bikes as their main method of transportation.

The district says the new rules aim to educate students about the dangers of e-bikes and keep them safe, adding there was heightened urgency to add a district-wide policy after a Pacific Beach Middle School student was hit and killed while riding his e-bike in September.

"No family should ever have to experience that kind of tragedy," Hazan said. "His loss is a heartbreaking reminder that these risks are real and that we have a responsibility to act when it comes to e-bike safety and traffic violence."

Encinitas Union and Carlsbad Unified School District already have similar policies in place. Both districts require students to complete a safety course every year in order to ride both a regular bike and an e-bike to school.

A recent study from UC San Diego found an alarming rise in e-bike injuries over the last six years across California. According to the study, there were only two e-bike crashes in 2018. By 2024, that number jumped to 1,500. It also shows younger riders get more severe injuries compared to regular bicycles, and e-bike riders tend to be at fault.

Many cities across San Diego have recently banned all kids under 12 from e-bikes, including Coronado, Chula Vista, Poway, Santee, San Marcos, La Mesa, and the city of San Diego. Other cities like Oceanside and Vista are focusing on education rather than implementing age restrictions.

The San Diego Unified Board of Education will vote on the measure during its meeting on Tuesday. If approved, the policy would take effect in January. Families will be given a 60-day grace period to complete the course and acquire the permit before enforcement begins in March.

Adam Campos is the education reporter for ABC 10News. If you have a story idea for him, you can contact him at adam.campos@10news.com.

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