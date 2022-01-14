San Diego Police release video of Logan Heights officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police Friday released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting in early January.

The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when San Diego Police received a call of an armed robbery at a liquor store on the 3000 block of Imperial Avenue in Logan Heights on January 10.

Video released by police shows security camera video of the robbery in which a store clerk was threatened with a knife.

After responding to the scene, officers found a man walking in a nearby alley who matched the description.

According to police, two San Diego Police officers approached the man, later identified as Isaac Andrade, 21, when he pulled out a knife and what appeared to be a firearm, police said. He then pointed the gun at one of the officers when three other officers opened fire.

“Even after Mr. Andrade was struck by gunfire, he sat up and again pointed the pistol at officer Martinez,” police added. The officers continued to fire until Andrade “appeared incapacitated.”

“After the incident, it was learned the man was in possession of an airsoft pistol that has been modified to resemble the appearance of a firearm,” police said.

Authorities rendered aid to Andrade before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

