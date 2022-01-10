San Diego Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Stockton neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in San Diego’s Stockton neighborhood that left a man injured.

A San Diego Police sergeant at the scene told ABC 10News the incident occurred in an alley off Imperial Avenue, near 32nd Street.

Police confirmed at least one officer discharged a weapon and a man was struck. The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition was unknown as of 8:30 a.m.

It is not known if any officers were injured during the shooting.

Details on what led to the incident were not immediately released, but the SDPD sergeant said the department would provide more information later in the morning.

ABC 10News learned SDPD’s Homicide Unit and Chief David Nisleit were at the scene at the start of the probe.