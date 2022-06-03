San Diego Police nabs suspect in deadly Mira Mesa stabbing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of fatally stabbing an elderly woman and wounding her daughter at a home in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood in April has been arrested.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 59-year-old Anthony Dwayne Siddle was wanted for murder in the stabbing death of 87-year-old Peggy Brandenburgh. Siddle also allegedly stabbed Brandenburgh's 60-year-old daughter.

The fatal stabbing happened on Friday, April 22 around 3:00 p.m. in the 8600 block of Pagoda Way. Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found Brandenburgh and her daughter with stab wounds.

Brandenburgh was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. She survived the attack.

SDPD says Siddle went into the home and immediately stabbed both victims. Officers also say evidence shows Siddle was familiar with the home and attacked the women with a motive. Siddle reportedly left the scene in a dark grey Ford Ecosport with Montana license plates.

On Wednesday, June 1, Siddle was arrested for his warrant in Cave Junction, Oregon by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Siddle was booked into the Josephine County Jail. Siddle will be extradited to California.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.