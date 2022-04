MIRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Police are on the scene of a stabbing that left a person dead in the Mira Mesa neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call just before 3 p.m. about a stabbing on Pagoda Way between San Ramon Drive and Baron Drive.

Police say they can not provide any information on the victim or suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.