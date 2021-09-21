San Diego officer terminated over social media post of memorial for man shot by police

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego officer who was suspended after reportedly making light of a man killed by police on social media is no longer with the department.

A San Diego Police Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC 10News that Jonathan Lucas, "does not work for SDPD at this time." Lucas was suspended without pay in September after he reportedly posted a photo to social media seemingly mocking a roadside memorial for 25-year-old Leonardo Hurtado Ibarra.

Ibarra was shot and killed by San Diego Police officers in downtown in June 2020. SDPD said Ibarra was wanted in connection with a robbery when officers approached him and he reached into his waistband and pointed an object at police.

RELATED:



Lucas was one of two officers who fired their service weapons at Ibarra. Ibarra was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery, where he later died of his injuries.

On social media, the image reportedly posted by Lucas showed a memorial for Ibarra with the hashtag "Eastside" on the photo, followed by a series of laughing and crying emojis.

SDPD Chief David Nisleit said following Lucas' suspension that he was, "shocked and disturbed by the reports of this officer's conduct. The officer's alleged actions fall short of the high standards I and our community have for the San Diego Police Department."

Nisleit also apologized to Ibarra's family for the online post.

"I want to apologize to the Ibarra family," Nisleit said in September. "This unnecessary act only reopens wounds during an already painful time."