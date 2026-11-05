San Diego news icon Harold Greene, the real-life inspiration for Ron Burgundy's look, dies at 82

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You can't tell the story of San Diego news without bringing up Harold Greene — a dynamic anchor who spent a portion of his career lifting ABC 10News to the leader in the market.

A man who told the stories is now the story himself. His family announced he passed away on Tuesday at 82 years old.

Among the many hats Greene wore in his career — photographer, producer, anchor — was the role of a mentor to longtime ABC 10News journalist Hal Clement.

"Good is not the right word. He was, he was next level," Clement said.

ABC 10News

"And I learned so much from him because he was a veteran at the time when I was a kid. I didn't know squat," Clement said.

Greene worked for ABC 10News in the mid-70s, then again in the early 80s, helping propel Channel 10 to the top of the ratings. He later spent decades at different stations in Los Angeles.

Clement says Greene was a force of nature who could handle anything the newscast needed.

"He was serious about the show," Clement said.

"But he had a terrific sense of humor. Had a great laugh. I can hear that laugh today," Clement said.

"The late 70s, we had a, a really good news team. There was Harold and Jack White and Mike Ambrose and they're all gone now. It's hard," Clement said.

Greene's daughter said on social media that he "signed off for the last time."

The post said, in full:

Harold Greene, 1943-2026

Our beloved husband, father, uncle and friend has signed off for the last time.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Harold passed away last night. My mom and I were by his side, and there was an extraordinary amount of love in the room.

We have a feeling he’s already settling into the great newsroom in the sky, no doubt with a few suggestions on how things should be run.

He was so very loved, we and know he will be missed by many. Let’s celebrate his wonderful life by sharing pictures and memories! We will hold a memorial after the holidays and look forward to celebrating in person soon.

"As we speak, I don't know exactly what happened, but it just really hit me like a ton of bricks," Clement said.

Even if you never watched him on your television, you've probably seen the impact of Greene's classic 70s look — just ask San Diego's most infamous anchor, Ron Burgundy, played by Will Ferrell.

ABC 10News

In a previous story, ABC 10News reporter how, a trip to visit the station, Ferrell saw photos of 10News anchor Harold Greene. Apparently, he knew right then he'd found Ron Burgundy's signature look.

Only thing is, Greene didn't necessarily find it flattering.

"I know Harold was a little frustrated by that. When people say, 'Oh, you worked with Ron Burgundy,' I'd say, 'No, Ron Burgundy is dumb. Harold Green is smart. There is a huge difference between that,'" Clement said.

Greene may not have embraced that comparison. And for a man who helped shape San Diego news, perhaps there is no comparison at all.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.