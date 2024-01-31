San Diego issues flood evacuation warning for low-lying areas as storm looms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Thursday's storm approaches the San Diego area, an evacuation warning will be issued for people who live in the areas most impacted by the flooding from Jan. 22, Mayor Todd Gloria announced during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Gloria emphasized that this warning is voluntary in nature; however, should the city escalate it to an evacuation order, police officers would go door-to-door to tell people.

The mayor also announced during the press conference that a shelter is being established at Balboa Park's Municipal Gym. The city will provide transportation to the shelter for those who need it.

As of 2 p.m., the city has not specified exact locations for the voluntary evacuation warning. The city did say the warning applies to low-lying areas that endured flooding on Jan. 22.

You can watch the full press conference below.

ABC 10News reported on the following areas experiencing heavy impact from the last storm that may also be at risk this time around:



Mountain View

Ocean View Blvd, from 36 th to 42 nd St 4100 Block National Ave Kipp Adelante Prep Academy

Southcrest

Beta and 37th, 38th

Golden Hill

30th and J St

Spring Valley

La Presa, near Kempton and Jamacha Road Kempton Elementary School Bancroft Elementary School Broadview, Parkbrook, Elkelton and Noeline towards Enfield

Mission Beach

Point Loma

3700 Midway Drive

North County

EB SR 79 at El Camino Real Leucadia Main Street, Around 810 N Coast Hwy 101 Miramar sinkhole: 8100 Miramar Road

South Bay

Hoover Ave in National City Rohr Park in Chula Vista TJ River Valley Dance Studio 102 E 16 th Street National City 900 Block Division St in National City

Coronado

Country Club PAWS Animal Shelter (1300 block of 1 st St in Coronado)



San Diego County has provided the following data to provide more context on the storm response so far (see full documents: special meeting powerpoint, supervisors agenda item):



Initial Damage Assessment:

$90 million across the region $4.1 million for the county

Residential damage:

2,991 people self-reported 525 assessed as major damage

Assistance center (Spring Valley)

777 households helped, roughly 2,000 people



County damage reporting tool

Nearly 2,800 submissions and growing



The county is also reallocating $10 million towards storm response, and those funds come from the American Rescue Plan.