San Diego County storm: Residents brace for rain, potential flooding, high winds

City of San Diego officials said donation sites that were established for community members impacted by the recent storms would be closed Thursday due to weather.

Sites closed:



Mountain View/Beckwourth Library, 721 San Pasqual St.

College Rolando Library, 6600 Montezuma Rd.

Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

Encanto Recreation Center, 6508 Wunderlin Ave.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Thursday announced free transportation for residents under the city’s evacuation warning.

The mayor said on X/Twitter, “The City has an agreement with United Taxi Workers to provide transportation for residents under the evacuation warning to our temporary shelter. Residents in those areas can call (619) 280-4444 use the Ride United (Passenger) application.”

As the storm makes its way into San Diego, a high surf advisory is in effect for the county's coastal areas from Thursday morning through 6 a.m. Saturday. Click here for latest weather alerts



The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the county’s inland valleys, taking effect at 6 a.m. and expected to expire at 2 p.m.



Ahead of Thursday’s storm, a plastic tarp was placed over a hillside in San Clemente that gave way in early January, leading to the suspension of rail service between Orange and San Diego counties. The tarp was meant to protect the railroad tracks from any potential debris. READ MORE

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Another bout of rainfall and flooding was expected to strike the region Thursday as the result of a storm system settling into San Diego County.

While City of San Diego officials said there should be less rainfall than last week's major rainstorm, flooding is anticipated.

A flood watch for almost the entire county took effect Thursday morning, and high winds are also expected to whip across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast around 2 inches of rain in certain parts of the City of San Diego.

Mayor Todd Gloria said an evacuation warning has been issued for residents in areas that received the brunt of the flooding last week. Those flood-prone areas include Southcrest, Mountain View, Encanto, San Ysidro, Sorrento Valley and Mission Valley.

Residents in those neighborhoods were advised to come up with a plan to relocate if possible and the city is also establishing a shelter for evacuating residents at the Municipal Gym at Balboa Park. Gloria said transportation to the shelter would be provided to those who need it.

The mayor emphasized residents are not currently being ordered to evacuate. However, should an evacuation order go into effect, San Diego police would go door-to-door to inform residents.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will be deploying additional swift-water rescue teams in anticipation of flood-related emergencies.

City workers will also be monitoring over 46,000 storm drains citywide for any potential flooding incidents.

Residents were asked to help mitigate storm impacts by sweeping trash and other debris that might collect around storms drains and gutters, and by placing their trash bins away from the curb.

Sandbags may picked up at 11 city recreation centers throughout the city. A full listing of sandbag pickup locations and other storm-related resources can be found at sandiego.gov/storm.

Anyone city residents who experience storm-related hazards can call Public Works Dispatch at 619-527-7500.

Additionally, San Diego Gas & Electric urged customers and residents to avoid any power lines that might be downed during the storm.

"Always assume a downed line is energized and stay away," SDG&E said in a statement. "Never touch a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment."

Residents were also advised against touching anyone who comes into contact with a power line, as the person might still be in contact with an electrical source. If a power line comes into contact with your car, you should stay inside the vehicle.

Anyone who sees a downed line was asked to report it by calling 911 or 800-411-SDGE.

The utility will have an increased number of crews and equipment available Thursday to restore power amid any outages.

County officials issued similar warnings ahead of Thursday's expected rainfall. Residents were advised to stay home if they could, but those who must leave home should avoid areas that could flood.

"If you live in a flood-prone area, take necessary precautions, protect your family and property, have a plan and a go kit so you are ready," County Emergency Services Director Jeff Toney said.

Among the tips county officials issued included:

-- Avoid walking, swimming or driving through flood waters

-- Monitor the weather and news to stay informed of the latest developments

-- Register your cell phone at AlertSanDiego.org to receive alerts and updates on storm conditions

-- Evacuate immediately if told to evacuate or if you feel unsafe. Groups should discuss where to reunite if separated since phone service might not be reliable. If evacuated, disconnect all electrical appliances, turn off electricity at the panel, gas service at the meter, and water at the main valve

-- Get to the highest level of a building if trapped. Only get on the roof if necessary and once there signal for help. Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater

-- Make plans for different times of the day to account for when family members are at work, school, or other obligations

-- Contact your health care provider if you are sick and need medical attention. Wait for further care instructions and shelter in place, if possible. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911

