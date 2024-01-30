City documents outline stormwater drain problem, including 'historic underfunding'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As people continue to recover from last week's devastating storm and flooding, the City of San Diego is playing catch up when clearing the drains and canals that were overwhelmed last week. As Spencer Soicher reports, years of underfunding and deferred maintenance contributed to the situation the city is in now.

Elvira Paulin is like many of her Southcrest neighbors.

"Really upset. Really upset with the city," Paulin says.

On Monday, her house on Beta Street flooded. Her belongings are ruined, and almost everything is gone. Everything people work for.

The City of San Diego's budget shows that it spends more and more money each year on stormwater work, but other documents show it’s incredibly underfunded. 10News wanted to find out where that money was going and how it was being spent. The city told our newsroom Monday that would require a public records request.

10News filled one out and is waiting for the request to be fulfilled; however, Soicher did come across some other documents outlining the problem.

Residents and city officials agree that the stormwater funding issues have been ongoing for years.

A 2021 memo from the city's stormwater department states, "Like all infrastructure, the system has aged and deteriorated... The impacts of these failures in San Diego communities are felt not only when it rains, but year-round as they can cause sinkholes, erosion along coastlines, and pollution backing up into streets and alleys."

Those same statements were echoed at a City of San Diego Environment Committee meeting in Nov. 2021.

"We're simply not able to keep up with the amount of funding that we have. We're seeing those vulnerabilities pushing to failure mode, and we're not able to manage significant consequences like the flooding you see here in Chollas Creek," a committee member said at that meeting.

A five-year capital infrastructure planning outlook released within the last year said deferred maintenance because of "historic underfunding" posed a risk of flooding and catastrophic failure. The report shows the city needs more than $2 billion in stormwater upgrades over the next five years.

San Diego is working to address the problem.

In 2022, Mayor Todd Gloria announced the city secured more than $700 million in loans and grants for stormwater projects over the next five years.

But as he said during a press conference last week, it takes time.

"It is not as easy as to say 'Go do that.' We have regulators. We have interest groups. We have other folks that will follow a process that takes longer," Gloria said.

And as Paulin knows, water and time are never a good combination.

"Everything's gone. Memories, furniture... We just had Christmas. Everything that the kids got — everything gone," she says.