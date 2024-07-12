San Diego Congressman Scott Peters calls for President Biden to bow out of race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Congressman Scott Peters called on Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House following the president's solo press conference Thursday evening, which capped off the NATO summit.

Peters, who represents California's 50th Congressional District, is the first member of Congress from the area to take this stance. As of Friday morning, he is among 17 House Democrats clamoring for their party to put forth a new presidential candidate.

Calls for Biden to withdraw from the race have grown louder following his lackluster debate performance against former President Donald Trump on June 27.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows two-thirds of Americans — and more than half of Democrats — now feel the president should withdraw from the campaign.

In his statement, Peters acknowledges Biden's accomplishments while in office; however, he pointed to concerning poll numbers in swing states as a justification for fielding a new candidate.

You can read the congressman's full statement below:

“The nation owes an enormous debt of gratitude to President Biden for saving us from a second term of a Trump Presidency in 2020 and for leading with his huge heart and a steady hand in challenging times. His debate performance did not diminish his remarkable accomplishments and record of service. It’s now clear, however, that the President’s record of accomplishments will not translate into similar success in his reelection campaign. After a long primary process, we were on track to lose coming into the debate. The debate raised real concern among elected leaders, supporters, and voters that the President will not be able to wage a winning campaign. This was not a blip. And while the Biden campaign claims the post-debate national polls remain relatively unchanged, polling in the swing states has worsened alarmingly.

"Today I ask President Biden to withdraw from the presidential campaign. The stakes are high, and we are on a losing course. My conscience requires me to speak up and put loyalty to the country and to democracy ahead of my great affection for, and loyalty to, the President and those around him.

“We must find a candidate from our deep bench of talent who can defeat Donald Trump. That means fielding a ticket that can win in the swing states where Democrats are not dominant but where this election will be decided. The candidate must be selected through a fair and transparent process, and then, when we leave our convention next month in Chicago, we must rally together and fight like hell. I hope all Democrats will join me in putting the country first, preserving the progress of the past four years, and solidifying Joe Biden’s legacy as one of the great leaders of our time — by defeating Donald Trump."

ABC 10News spoke to voters on Thursday, and many of them doubt Biden can take on the challenges the presidency poses for another four years.

During the NATO summit press conference, Biden told reporters he still believes he is the best-qualified Democratic candidate.

