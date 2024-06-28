Locals, political expert weighs in on presidential debate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)-- ABC 10News spoke with locals from both Republican and Democratic parties who said they have already decided who to vote for, regardless of Thursday night's presidential debate.

After former President Donald Trump and President Biden went head to head for almost two hours, Linda Baeil, a political studies professor at Point Loma Nazarene University, weighed in on the debate.

Baeil said the beginning of the debate was rough for Biden and could raise even more voter concerns about his age and capacity to serve four more years.

"It really did not help the president's cause very much; he seemed to get stronger as the night went on, and President Trump as well seemed to get more vigorous," Baeil said.

