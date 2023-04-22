Rescued sea lion 'Freeway' humanely euthanized at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The rescued sea lion known as "Freeway" was humanely euthanized on Friday after contracting a progressive disease in 2022, according to SeaWorld San Diego.

"Before Freeway was rescued last year, he had contracted a progressive disease that our animal care experts diagnosed. Despite extensive treatment, the disease caused his health to deteriorate over time. Despite extensive treatment, the disease caused his health to deteriorate over time. Given his decline, the team made the extremely difficult, but compassionate decision to humanely euthanize him," SeaWorld San Diego said in a Facebook post.

The adventurous sea lion was named Freeway after he was found scooting his way across State Route 94 just west of Interstate 805 back in January 2022. He received a medical assessment and was released back to the ocean in February 2022.

In April 2022, Freeway was once again spotted wandering around in a Logan Heights storm drain. This time he was kept at SeaWorld and watched over by a team of animal experts until he was euthanized.

"We are grateful for the support of the community and all of Freeway’s fans who, like us, loved him so very much. We will miss him dearly," SeaWorld said.