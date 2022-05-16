Wandering sea lion found in San Diego storm drain

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The same land-loving mischievous sea lion who brought the busy SR-94 to a stop in January was at it again.

“Freeway,” as he has become affectionally known by some, was spotted on April 7 wandering a storm drain in Logan Heights heading northeast, according to SeaWorld San Diego. He was approximately 1.6 miles from the ocean.

SeaWorld San Diego

On January 7, he was found scooting his way across State Route 94 just west of Interstate 805. But with the help of two good Samaritans, Freeway was able to make his way to the other side of the road until the California Highway Patrol arrived. SeaWorld’s Rescue team responded, rescued him and watched him for a month before he was returned back to the ocean.

In early November 2021, the same sea lion was rescued from Harbor Island Drive and taken to their rescue facility.

Officials say they place a tag on every animal that is returned to its natural habitat. Because the wandering sea lion keeps appearing in odd places, they decided to add a second tag to easily identify him. The tags provide information about where the animal has been and past medical history.

SeaWorld said he will remain in the park while staffers assess his behavior and create a plan for him. There is no date set yet for his release back into the ocean.