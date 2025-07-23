Reps. Vargas, Peters request $45 million in funding to help battle sewage crisis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Congressmen Juan Vargas (D-CA-52) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA-50) have announced they're requesting $45 million to help combat cross-border pollution.

According to a press release from Rep. Vargas, he and Rep. Peters added $45 million to the U.S.-Mexico Border Water Infrastructure Program (BWIP) in the 2026 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill.

The bill has passed the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.

Vargas says the funding can be used to help combat cross-border pollution, which has plagued the Tijuana River Valley for decades.



“Cross-border pollution has harmed the health of our communities, our local businesses, and our environment. While we’ve been able to bring home over half a billion dollars in federal funding to help combat it, there’s more work to do,” said Rep. Juan Vargas. “I’ll keep advocating for our communities as the appropriations process continues and will keep pushing for a bill that can earn bipartisan support.”

“For years, we’ve worked to bring home funding to end the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis that is devastating our public health, national security, and local economy. The Border Water Infrastructure Program (BWIP) is an important piece in our ongoing efforts to fund infrastructure projects on both sides of the border that will ensure the long-term health and well-being of our region. I’ll keep working with Rep. Vargas and the entire San Diego delegation to secure the resources and investments that will address San Diego’s priorities in the FY26 appropriations bill,” said Rep. Scott Peters.



The bill still needs to go before the full House of Representatives for a vote.

The San Diego Congressional delegation has called for a federal state of emergency due to the pollution.

The CDC recently opened a study into the contaminants in the water, soil, and air as a result of cross-border pollution and the potential connection to reported increases in illnesses and other symptoms.

