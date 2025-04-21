PREVIEW: Head of EPA to tour wastewater treatment plant as Tijuana sewage crisis rages on

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency will be in San Diego on Tuesday to get a firsthand, up-close look at the Tijuana River sewage crisis.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin's visit will include a tour of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant and a helicopter tour of the border.

Flying now to San Diego to meet this evening with my counterpart, Secretary Alicia Bárcena, about ENDING decades of raw sewage entering the US from Mexico. — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 21, 2025

ABC 10News has covered the crisis for years, including its impact on South Bay families' health. Earlier Monday, 10News anchor Melissa Mecija sat down with Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre to find out what she hopes comes out of Zeldin's visit.

"Our hope is that he listens to the illnesses and ailments that the people are suffering, but also that they don't cut additional funding," Aguirre says. "The House, which is Republican led... has already made cuts from $178 million to $70 million... We cannot afford any further cuts. We need to make sure that both treatment plans continue to be fixed, and we need additional resources, and we need our federal government, as well as the Mexican government, to step up and do more, because what's being done now is not enough."

10News reporter Laura Acevedo will be covering Zeldin's visit on Tuesday. Acevedo has also covered the sewage crisis, as well as its impact on South Bay communities, for years.

A couple of the questions we're asking include:



What is the long-term, concrete solution to solving this problem?

What's your response and answer to the families facing health consequences due to the sewage crisis?

Do you have a question for the head of the EPA regarding how they plan to handle the sewage crisis? Comment on the video below on our Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube pages, and Acevedo may relay the message.