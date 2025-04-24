Some Imperial Beach residents skeptical of EPA's visit to Tijuana River Valley

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — On Tuesday EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin pledged action on the South Bay Sewage crisis, speaking exclusively with ABC 10News after seeing and smelling the problem firsthand.

On Wednesday, ABC 10News went back to the South Bay to hear directly from residents on what they think will happen next.

A majority of the people who spoke with ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo, on and off camera, said they don't feel this visit will have much of an impact.

"They say they're going to change, they never change, now it's getting worse," said longtime resident Mike Sanchez.

Zeldin vowed to pressure Mexico into taking action to fix the problem on the south side of the border. His visit included touring several locations in the South Bay, including the wastewater treatment plant. He also met with his counterparts from Mexico.

"We're coming here with an incredible sense of urgency that can be executed to permanently end this," said Zeldin on Tuesday during his exclusive interview with ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo.

Zeldin said he'd hold Mexico accountable for doing their part, which was welcome news for people like longtime resident Louis Cormier.

"I don't know that anybody has ever really held them accountable, so if they do, but what's going to be the repercussions if they don't do anything," said Cormier.

Zeldin, however, didn't specify what accountability looks like, which is leading to skepticism from some in Imperial Beach.

"We've had so many people just come and interview and talk and evaluate, and then they go back to Washington and nothing gets done," said Elayne Cormier.

Only time will tell if this time around is different, and while there is skepticism, everyone 10News spoke to Wednesday expressed hope that this problem will finally get the attention they've been asking for.