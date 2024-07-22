Rady Children's Hospital nurses strike begins after union turns down deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The nurses of Rady Children's Hospital started hitting the picket line Monday morning. The union representing the nurses recently turned down the hospital's offer of a 25% pay bump over the next three years.

The executive director for UNOCH Teamsters Local 1699 says this is the first time in 20 years they're going on strike. On Sunday, both sides thought they had a deal and would avoid the strike, but late last night, union members voted the agreement down.

In a statement on its website, the union says "the past two weeks have been difficult, but they believe their unity in this strike will have a big impact."

Pet the union's strike playbook, the strike officially began when the night shift walked out Monday morning. Union members are asking for a 30% raise over the next three years.

One nurse on the picket line also says they need better medical benefits.

"A lot of us have worries financially, myself included," says Michelle Gaano, one of the nurses on strike.

The hospital says the offer that was rejected Sunday night also included a base pay market adjustment.

The hospital says it has 600 replacement nurses on standby for Monday's strike.

