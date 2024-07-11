Rady Children's Hospital nurses to strike July 22-24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After an overwhelming vote to go on strike earlier this week, the union representing nurses at Rady Children's Hospital has officially filed a two-day labor strike set to begin later in July.

Christian Castro with United Nurses of Children's Hospital Teamsters Local 1699 called ABC 10News Thursday morning to share this information. The two-day strike is scheduled to start between July 22 and July 24, per Castro.

When the nurses voted to go on strike, the hospital informed 10News it would use replacement nurses to continue day-to-day operations.

The union represents 1,500 nurses at the hospital. It said the decision to go on strike came after months of negotiations and failed attempts to secure a fair contract.

ABC 10News is awaiting a statement from Rady Children's Hospital regarding the strike.



