Union turns down deal from Rady Children's Hospital, nurse strike moving forward

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials with Rady Children's Hospital say the union that represents its nurses is planning to move forward with a two-day strike next week.

Hospital officials told ABC 10News Thursday morning the union did not accept its latest contract proposal.

In a statement, a Rady spokesperson wrote "the hospital's latest proposal was fair, equitable, very competitive and responsive to the union membership's state priorities.

Last week, union officials said they were asking for a roughly 30% raise over three years.

Katie Langenstrass, the executive director of UNOCH Teamsters Local 1699, sent the following statement to 10News about the negotiations:

"Yesterday's negotiations were a letdown. We arrived ready to make a deal and return our focus to what matters most—our patients. Instead, the hospital chose to prioritize a proposal that makes significant cuts to the retirement benefits to approximately 1,100 of our most vulnerable nurses.

"Our members are eager for an agreement, and we remain hopeful. However, until the hospital presents a respectful offer, we will continue to gear up for our strike."

Below, you'll find full statement from Rady Children's Hospital:

"Rady Children’s is deeply disappointed to have received notice that the bargaining committee representing the nurses of UNOCH/Teamsters 1699 did not accept the Hospital’s latest contract proposal and intends to move forward with a two-day strike starting on July 22 and ending on July 24.

"The Hospital’s latest proposal was fair, equitable, very competitive and responsive to the union membership’s stated priorities. Unfortunately, the union-represented nurses were not given the opportunity to review and vote on approval. Rady Children’s is deeply committed to ensuring our community’s healthcare needs are met during the union’s strike.

"The organization has contracted with a professional staffing agency to provide licensed, experienced registered nurses trained in pediatrics for the duration of the strike. Rady Children’s top priority has always been, and always will be, to provide exceptional care to all children and their families in the San Diego region."

