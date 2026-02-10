Pacific Beach mourns beloved restaurant worker killed in possible hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Pacific Beach community is grieving the loss of Qwente Bryant, a 41-year-old assistant general manager at Tavern at the Beach who was struck and killed by a car while walking home from work early Saturday morning.

Bryant, known as "Q" to friends and colleagues, was walking home around 2 a.m. after his Friday night shift when the tragedy occurred on Garnet Avenue just east of Gresham Street, according to San Diego police.

"In the community, Tavern is a pillar, and Q is definitely a column in that. So, it's been really tough," said Krista Barrella, general manager of Tavern at the Beach.

Police received multiple reports of a man lying in the road and say Bryant was the victim of a crash, possibly a hit-and-run. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect may have been driving a white SUV that should have damage near the front passenger headlight. It remains unclear if the driver was under the influence.

Bryant had worked at the popular Pacific Beach restaurant for just under four years, about the same time he had lived in San Diego.

Barrella said he made an impact far beyond the local community.

"Saw his mom today, she said she's had people reaching out from all different countries, you know, Q made a friend anywhere he went," Barrella said.

Before that, Barrella said Bryant worked in the restaurant industry in Long Beach for many years.

“He spent a really long time there, and he made a huge impact in that community as well, to the point where they were still asking him to come do guest bartending shifts four years later.”

His friend and former co-worker, Chelsi Osborn, told ABC 10News that Bryant "was one of the godfathers to my son."

Tavern at the Beach closed through the rest of the weekend and into Monday to mourn Bryant's loss, with a memorial growing on the front steps of the restaurant.

Barrella said walking home from work was common for Bryant and many other employees in the area.

"This was routine. I mean, it's routine for all of us. I've walked home from Tavern for 15 years," she said.

This marks the second deadly collision in Pacific Beach since the start of the year. Less than a month ago and only a mile away, 6-year-old Hudson O'Loughlin was hit and killed while riding his bike.

"On the heels of that, just unbelievable, and uh, for it to be someone so amazing, um, and so close to the heart for me personally and for a lot of people in the community, it's just, it's an unimaginable situation," Barrella said.

The Tavern will resume operationson Tuesday. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers. A GoFundMe has been set up to support Bryant's family.

