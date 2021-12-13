Watch
Navy to hold hearing for sailor accused of igniting warship

Denis Poroy/AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an explosion and fire on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. The Navy will hold a hearing Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to review whether there is enough evidence to order a court martial for a San Diego-based sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy will hold a hearing Monday to review whether there is enough evidence to order a court-martial for a San Diego-based sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in the summer of 2020.

Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays was a member of the crew at the time when the amphibious assault ship burned for nearly five days.

He was charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel.

It was the maritime branch’s worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The ship was later scrapped

