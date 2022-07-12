Navy identifies sailor found dead aboard USS Carl Vinson

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Navy has identified the 22-year-old sailor found dead aboard the USS Carl Vinson Sunday morning.

The Navy said Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, died Sunday just before 6:30 a.m. aboard the ship.

Collins was a native of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and joined the Navy in 2019. Following initial training, he attended Information Warfare Training in Pensacola, Florida before reporting aboard the Carl Vinson in 2020.

“The Navy is investigating the circumstances of Collins’ death and there are no indications of suicide or foul play,” authorities said.

“My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson. “As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family. In addition to our shipboard resources, our Sailors are receiving tremendous support from the base and regional mental health services.”

The Navy added that the ship’s psychologist, chaplains, and deployed resiliency counselor are providing support services to crew members.

