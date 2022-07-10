Navy sailor found dead aboard USS Carl Vinson

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Navy is investigating the death of a sailor aboard the USS Carl Vinson on Sunday.

Authorities said the Sailor was found unresponsive onboard the ship while pier side at the Naval Air Station North Island. The Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the Sailor dead at the scene.

The Navy said there is no indication of foul play.

In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the Sailor's name will not be released until 24 hours after their family has been notified.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

