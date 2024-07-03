Murder victim's ex-girlfriend arrested in connection to 2020 Talmadge killing, SDPD says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has arrested a murder victim's ex-girlfriend at the U.S. Port of Entry in San Ysidro nearly four years after the crime happened.

According to SDPD, officers were sent to the 4400 block of Euclid Ave. around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2020, in response to a 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers got to Talmadge, they found a 33-year-old man with major injuries to his upper body.

The press release says first responders took the man to a nearby hospital, where he ended up dying shortly after. Police identified the victim as Mychael Farve — a San Diego man.

As SDPD's Homicide Unit investigated the case over the next several months, detectives found out Farve had been in a relationship with Sheila Camarena.

"On the day of this incident, a confrontation occurred between Camarena and Farve, and he was fatally shot," the press release states. "On February 25, 2021, a felony warrant was issued for her arrest for one count of murder."

Police had distributed a Crime Stoppers flyer in Sept. 2022 as the department tried to get the public's help to find Camarena.

There were no updates in the case until July 2, 2024, when Camarena was arrested at the U.S. Port of Entry at 720 West San Ysidro Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.

She was booked into the Las Colinas Jail for murder, SDPD says.

If you have any information for police regarding this case, reach out to SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

