San Diego Crime Stoppers search for woman in connection to 2020 murder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are still working to solve the murder of a man who was fatally shot in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood two years ago, and a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a woman.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, 26-year-old Sheila Camarena is wanted for murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Mychael Farve.

The deadly shooting happened on Friday, September 18, 2020, in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue.

San Diego police say in the early morning hours of that day, officers responded to a shooting at the scene and when they arrived, they found Farve suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, prompting an investigation. Nearly a month later, Camerena was identified by detectives as a suspect.

Camarena is described by police as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, but police noted Camarena is known to dye her hair blonde and/or red. She is also considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the location of Camarena should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more details on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.