MTS bus driver strike ends: Service to East County and South Bay to resume

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The bus driver’s union voted to end the five-week strike on Sunday that disrupted several routes in the South Bay and East County.

Transdev, the contractor for the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), and Teamsters Local 683 agreed to resume operating MTS routes affected by a work stoppage.

“First, I’d like to thank our passengers who have experienced major disruptions in their daily lives due to this work stoppage,” said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember, District 3. “The top priority is to get bus service back to normal levels so MTS can continue providing the vital services our passengers depend on. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this process and anticipate returning to normal service levels tomorrow. I would also like to thank the Teamsters Local 683 for successfully negotiating the new contract with Transdev and reaching an agreement. We know work still needs to be done to address some of the issues for better working conditions. I look forward to working with both the Teamsters and Transdev moving forward.”

All scheduled bus routes are anticipated to resume normal operation on Monday, June 19.

Follow this link to find detours and alerts for the MTS bus system.

