Bus drivers reject MTS contractor's offer, strike continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Bus drivers rejected an offer from the Metropolitan Transit System's contractor, indicating the strike affecting many of the routes in the South Bay area will continue, according to a Transdev Services spokesperson.

The spokesperson says drivers of the Teamsters Local 683 union rejected the proposal following a vote on Sunday. The contractor "was surprised and disappointed" by the failed vote, since they claim the union bargaining committee found the proposals on bathroom and break areas, pension language, health, welfare and wages to be acceptable.

A union representative told ABC 10News that Transdev's "best and final offer" proposed on Wednesday, May 31, didn't address the union's main concerns. They predicted the drivers would reject the deal.

Transdev offered a conditional, ratification bonus of $1,000 if the drivers accepted the proposal on or before Sunday, but union members still voted against it, according to Transdev's spokesperson.

"Despite the Teamsters’ decision to reject the offer and continue the strike, Transdev remains committed to reaching a fair and fiscally responsible agreement with the Teamsters and its members," Mitun Seguin, vice president of marketing and communications for Transdev, wrote in an email.

On Thursday, June 1, an MTS spokesperson said bus routes in the South Bay were running at about 3% of regular coverage. Nearly 400 drivers walked off the job that day. Union drivers first walked off the job over a month ago to fight for better working conditions and pay.

Contract negotiations with Transdev have been ongoing since January.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has reached out to the union representing the bus drivers for comment on this story.

