Marines welcomed home with open arms & plenty of love after deployment with Lincoln Strike Group

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Members of the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 (VMFA-314 ), part of the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln Strike Droup, have touched down and are back home after a 10-month-long deployment.

“It's going to be surreal. It's going to, it's just heartwarming. I'm so excited and, and it's anxious at the same time,” Annette Gonzales, a mother of VMFA-314 Member, said.

Family members waited with signs in hand and plenty of emotion to finally see and hold their loved ones in their arms after more than 300 days at sea.

“It's been difficult, with especially with the many extensions that happened throughout, but it was, I mean, we communicated as much as we could, and I mean that was about the best we could do really, and just support each other,” Mayra Rojas, wife of VMFA-314 member,

The Marines were a part of the carrier air wing and the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet operations.

They were deployed for 10 months, doing more than 13,000 flight missions, clocking more than 28,000 hours in the air, and dropping more than a million and a half pounds of ordnance on plenty of targets. All of this was during Operation Epic Fury.

“I'm just worried about if he's OK, and you know, I just want him to be safe. So of course, I'm praying for him all the time, and it's just such a big relief to see that he's going to finally be home, and all of our prayers have been answered,” AnnMarie Castillo, sister of VMFA-314 member, said.

The joy and relief all for the moment of seeing the Marines get off of four white buses and search for the loved ones in the crowd. Leading to the warm embrace with family.

“It's just going to be like he's safe and it's going to feel amazing to not have to go to sleep worried about him, and I'm also just so proud of him,” Gonzales said.