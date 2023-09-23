Marine Corps holds funeral for pilot who died in Miramar fighter jet crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The United States Marine Corps held a funeral Friday for the pilot who died in an F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet crash at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in August.

The memorial service for Lt. Col. Andrew Mettler took place at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina, where he was stationed, the press release says.

Mettler was a pilot on the Marine's All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and his team honored him during the service. He died during a training flight on Aug. 24, 2023.

Reflections about Mettler's life, readings, eulogies, the playing of taps and a missing man formation flyover were all part of the ceremony.

The squadron's commanding officer delivered an emotional final goodbye to his fellow Marine.

“He cared about people. He cared about Marines. He was an incredibly hard worker, amazing pilot, and skilled leader, but his legacy is how he treated people with dignity and respect and that if you treat people like that, they will return it. Maya Angelou said, ‘People won’t remember what you say, and they won’t remember what you do, but they will remember how you made them feel,’" said Lt. Col. Schranz. "I think this is what people will remember most about him in the squadron, something that has rang true throughout his entire career. He had a servant’s heart and a warrior’s spirit, something we all should strive for in the Marine Corps across all ranks. He is absolutely the best of us.”

Mettler was originally from Georgia and joined the Marines on Nov. 30, 2007. He has earned the following decorations:



Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star in lieu of second award

Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star in lieu of second award

Navy Unit Commendation Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Korea Defense Service Medal

Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with four bronze stars in lieu of 5th award

The Marine Corps says the crash is still under investigation.