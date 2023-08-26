Military identifies Marine who died in MCAS Miramar fighter jet crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The United States Marine Corps has identified the pilot who died in an F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet crash at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

According to the press release from the Marine Corps, Maj. Andrew Mettler was the pilot who died.

The crash happened late Thursday night as the Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron performed a service level training exercise.

Second Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General Maj. Gen. Scott Benedict reflected on what Mettler was like.

“I am deeply saddened to share the loss of Maj. Andrew ‘Simple Jack’ Mettler... who was honing his craft as a Hornet pilot and leader in his squadron, the Fighting Bengals," said Benedict. "I had the great honor of flying in an F/A-18D with Simple Jack and will always remember his skill piloting the Hornet and his wry smile. It is with great humility that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and friends of Maj. Andrew Mettler. You remain at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers."

RELATED: Officials: Pilot of F/A-18D fighter jet that crashed at MCAS Miramar dies

Mettler was stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was originally from Georgia and joined the Marines on Nov. 30, 2007. He has earned the following decorations:



Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star in lieu of second award

Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star in lieu of second award

Navy Unit Commendation Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Korea Defense Service Medal

Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with four bronze stars in lieu of 5th award

“As 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, we mourn the loss of one of our brothers who was devoted to the Marine Corps mission, and it is our duty to continue forward in a manner that would reflect his devotion. Maj. Mettler’s legacy will remain with every Marine, Sailor and civilian that he served with, and we have the obligation to continue to uphold the values that he stood for. He will be deeply missed within the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and among his brothers and sisters at the Fighting Bengals,” said Benedict.

The crash is still under investigation, per the Marine Corps.