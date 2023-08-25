Officials: F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashes near MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Coast Guard and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were searching Friday by air and on the ground for the pilot of an F/A-18 Hornet jet that crashed in the eastern part of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, military officials said.

MCAS Miramar officials confirmed the jet crashed at around 11:54 p.m. Thursday near a runway, and the aircraft was “not part of 3d MAW but was operating out of” the base.

Officials added, “There are no indications of damage to property on the ground.”

The downed aircraft was believed to have been found, but the search for the pilot was continuing as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

