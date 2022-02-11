Man arrested for murder after body found in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 52-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a man believed to be homeless in Little Italy.

According to San Diego Police, William Keeton, 52, who is also homeless, was arrested on February 10 on a murder charge as well as a probation violation.

Police were called to the 600 block of West Grape Street just before 9 a.m. on February 8 after a report of a man down in the area.

When medics arrived, they found a man wrapped in a blanket with “apparent trauma to his upper body." The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The initial investigation showed that the victim was physically assaulted during the early hours of the morning on February 8,” police said.

The victim has been identified, but his name isn’t being released at this time. According to police, the victim was a 57-year-old man believed to be homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.