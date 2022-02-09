Unidentified man's body found in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The body of an unidentified homicide victim was found Tuesday on a Little Italy roadside, authorities said.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a possibly injured person found the victim on a sidewalk in the 600 block of West Grape Street at about 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man, who was wrapped in a blanket and appeared to have been homeless, had suffered traumatic injuries to his upper body, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe the victim was fatally assaulted by a tall, thin man in his 40s or 50s who was wearing dark-colored clothing and appeared to also possibly be a transient, Campbell said. The lieutenant did not disclose what led to those preliminary conclusions.

"It is early in the investigation, and detectives are still working to locate evidence and interview any possible witnesses," Campbell said Tuesday afternoon.