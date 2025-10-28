'It's beautiful': La Mesa PD hosts emotional vigil to honor fallen Officer Craven

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gathered around a growing memorial for fallen Officer Lauren Craven, the La Mesa Police Department hosted a few hundred people Monday night for an emotional candlelight vigil.

Each candle — a sign of the light Craven brought into this world.

“Just what a nice person she seems to have been," said Bill Ganely, a retired police officer. "I wish I had known her.”

If you didn't know Craven before, you did after the vigil.

“It’s beautiful, and I’m so happy that so many people recognize how extraordinary she was," said Abigail Hentschke.

Hentschke said Craven was her best friend for two years of her life.

“Such a joy to be around," Hentschke said. "She just made everyone around her happy.”

As Craven smiled on from her official headshot propped up beside the memorial outside La Mesa Police Department headquarters, La Mesa leaned on one another.

ABC 10News

“When this happens this close to us, it reminds us of how precious and fragile life is," said Mike Labahn, who's lived in the area for more than 20 years. "I realized that this young woman was younger than all of my children. It just hit me hard.”

Craven packed a lot of life into her 25 years on earth.

Her father, David, who was there on Monday but did not speak, told ABC 10News last week Lauren's dream was to be a police officer.

She accomplished that in February 2024.

Craven was only with the La Mesa Police Department for less than two years before her life was cut short, but it was more than enough time to impact the community.

A few hundred gathered in her honor. Some knew her well, some had never met her before.

“La Mesa is a grassroots community that cares about each other and the bigger picture," said Labahn.

Craven was killed late last Monday night when a Toyota Camry driven by a DUI suspect struck her and 19-year-old De'Veonte Morris of San Diego, who had gotten into a five-vehicle pileup that left his car overturned on eastbound Interstate 8 near Fairmount Avenue. Both Craven -- a Bend, Oregon, native who celebrated her most recent birthday Oct. 7 -- and Morris died at the scene of the crash.

The 38-year-old La Mesa man who had been driving the Toyota was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderately serious injuries and later arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, CHP public affairs Officer Michael Wessendorf said.

A few of Craven's friends and coworkers spoke during the vigil and said Lauren's approach to law enforcement was one with compassion and kindness.

She embodied that in her final moments, which came as no surprise to Hentschke.

“Not even a little bit," Hentschke said. "She has always been the type of person to, without hesitation, put other people before herself.”

The service ended with a moment of silence, followed by one of Craven's favorite songs, 'Say Yes to Heaven.'

Craven was the department's first officer who died in the line of duty.

“This police department will never forget her, and will always be here for her family," Ganely said.

A night of sadness and sorrow, but one that will unite the community.

On Tuesday morning, a funeral procession is slated for Craven, with more than 700 law enforcement vehicles traveling from Mission Valley to a La Mesa-area house of worship. You can find more details and a map here.

The family of De'Veonte Morris told ABC 10News his funeral services will be held on November 21 at Greater Life Baptist Church in Lemon Grove.

