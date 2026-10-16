Interstate 5 northbound closed at Vandergrift Blvd due to Henderson Fire

The Henderson Fire is growing at Camp Pendleton and causing the closure of Interstate 5.

The California Highway Patrol announced Friday afternoon that the fire prompted all northbound lanes to be closed near Vandergrift Boulevard.

Officials say Santa Ana winds are pushing the fire westward with possibly heavy smoke and reduced visibility.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, the fire has grown to just over 2,000 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. Thursday and by the evening it had burned more than 1,000 acres. The fire rapidly grew in size and pushed west, prompting a brief freeway shutdown during the afternoon commute and creating a traffic nightmare for drivers traveling between San Diego and Los Angeles.

The cause has not yet been determined and is under investigation.