Large fire burns up to 150 acres at Camp Pendleton, evacuations ordered

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews are battling a large fire near Brown Street and Henderson Street at Camp Pendleton.

Crews responded to the fire just before 2 p.m. The blaze has grown to an estimated 400 to 500 acres.

Officials say the fire has the potential to grow to 1,000 acres. Structures are threatened on the south side and at the heel of the fire.

A SIG alert has also been issued along northbound Interstate 5 at Harbor Drive due to the fire. Traffic is closed in both directions.

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is responding.

Officials say infrastructure on the base is threatened, and evacuations have been ordered. A power outage has also been reported in the Las Pulgas area.

Las Pulgas Road is closed from the intersection of Las Pulgas Road and Stuart Mesa Road to the intersection of Las Pulgas Road and Brown Street.

Stuart Mesa Road to Fire Base Gloria is also closed in both directions.

The Las Pulgas Gate is closed to all vehicles except emergency vehicles until further notice.

At this time, there is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.