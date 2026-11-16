Hundreds walk 60 miles in Susan G. Komen 3-Day event, raising $5.3 million for a cure

It was a 60-mile journey for the people in pink. Many of them either know someone who had breast cancer or were diagnosed themselves.

The Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk wrapped up Sunday afternoon, with hundreds of people crossing the finish line after three days on their feet.

Every walker in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk covers 20 miles per day and raises a minimum of $2,300 for breast cancer research. This year, the total was $5.3 million, with more than 76,000 miles walked.

Walking 60 miles in three days is hard. But these women have dealt with something much harder.

"I was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma. I had a single mastectomy straight to reconstruction," Dolly Davis said.

"I beat breast cancer last year," Annie Carlson said.

"I lost two aunts to breast cancer. I lost my mom to cancer and actually tomorrow would be my mother's birthday and also I lost my aunt the same day as my mom's birthday. This walk is very dear, dear to my heart, so I'm walking on their behalf," Kerrie Kardatske Harner said.

Participants told me each mile has more meaning when you're walking for someone special.

"I'm here today because I'm a 6-year survivor, and we're here to honor our friend and our teammate who we lost in September due to breast cancer," Davis said.

For Davis, that person is Julie Richard, who passed away from an aggressive form of cancer at age 42.

"We're walking this year. Every step and every mile is for her. She has a daughter. I have a daughter, and we don't ever want them to hear those words that they have breast cancer," Davis said.

The physical toll was real as hundreds of walkers crossed the finish line.

"Yes, my legs are pretty sore. The hips are not so great either," Davis said.

But the end of the walk reinforced the memory of those who couldn't make it this year.

"What is your favorite thing about Julie?" I asked Davis.

"Her smile, her zest for life, and the fact that she never, ever, ever gave up, not for one minute, never," Davis said.

The search for a cure won't end, and neither will their participation in the walk. Davis and her crew told me they already signed up for next year.

